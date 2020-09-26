Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former ICRIER chairperson, Isher Judge Ahluwalia, dies at 74

Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw twitted,"Isher Ahluwalia, my dear dear friend and a brilliant remarkable intellectual economist passed away after a brave battle with cancer. She will be hugely missed RIP." "Deeply grieved by the passing of a dear friend of many years, the brilliant #IsherAhluwalia after a brave battle with cancer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 18:21 IST
Former ICRIER chairperson, Isher Judge Ahluwalia, dies at 74

Eminent economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia, a recipient of India's third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan, passed away on Saturday. She was 74.

An associate who worked with Ahluwalia said that she passed away on Saturday. Last month, she had stepped down as chairman of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) due to her declining health.

Ahluwalia was married to former deputy chairperson of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia and is survived by her husband and two sons. She had completed her PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), an MA from the Delhi School of Economics, and a BA (Eco Hons) from Presidency College, Kolkata. Her research was focused on urban development, macro-economic reforms, industrial development, and social sector development issues in India.

"Isher Ahluwalia who just passed away was one of India's distinguished economists, an MIT PhD, and author of an influential book 'Industrial Growth in India'. She built up ICRIER, a fine economic think tank. She had her own distinctive identity apart from being Montek's wife," former Union minister Jairam Ramesh tweeted. Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw twitted,"Isher Ahluwalia, my dear dear friend and a brilliant remarkable intellectual economist passed away after a brave battle with cancer. My deepest condolences to Montek Singh Ahluwalia n his sons Pavan & Aman n the family. She will be hugely missed RIP." "Deeply grieved by the passing of a dear friend of many years, the brilliant #IsherAhluwalia after a brave battle with cancer. Isher, I shall miss your presence so much. Your life story is an inspiration to all women who dare to dream of a better world. RIP, dear friend. @ICRIER," Nirupama Menon Rao, India's former foreign secretary tweeted.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Lee advises bowlers on perfect death bowling length

Ahead of the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders KKR and SunRisers Hyderabad SRH at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, former Australia pacer Brett Lee on Friday advised bowlers on where to bowl in death overs to be successful. Bowling at t...

India one of those countries where women are provided Paid Maternity Leave of 26 weeks: PM Modi at UNGA

In his address to the UN General Assemblys general debate on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined how the worlds largest democracy has moved forward with the vision of a Self-reliant India along with paying more attention to the ...

For how long will India be kept out of decision-making structures of UN, PM asks at UNGA session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday questioned for how long will India, the worlds largest democracy and home to 1.3 billion people, be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations, asserting that reform in the resp...

Amarinder mourns death of economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday mourned the death of eminent economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia. Isher Judge Ahluwalia, wife of noted economist and former Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, passe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020