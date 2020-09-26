Former ICRIER chairperson, Isher Judge Ahluwalia, dies at 74

Eminent economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia, a recipient of India's third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan, passed away on Saturday. She was 74.

An associate who worked with Ahluwalia said that she passed away on Saturday. Last month, she had stepped down as chairman of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) due to her declining health.

"The ICRIER family is profoundly saddened at the passing away of Chairperson Emeritus Dr. Isher Judge Ahluwalia this morning," the think tank said. ICRIER director and chief executive Rajat Kathuria said, "I can say without an iota of doubt that ICRIER was in her DNA." Ahluwalia was married to former deputy chairperson of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia and is survived by her husband and two sons.

She had completed her PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), an MA from the Delhi School of Economics, and a BA (Eco Hons) from Presidency College, Kolkata. Her research was focused on urban development, macro-economic reforms, industrial development, and social sector development issues in India. "Isher Ahluwalia who just passed away was one of India's distinguished economists, an MIT PhD, and author of an influential book 'Industrial Growth in India'. She built up ICRIER, a fine economic think tank. She had her own distinctive identity apart from being Montek's wife," former Union minister Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw twitted,"Isher Ahluwalia, my dear dear friend and a brilliant remarkable intellectual economist passed away after a brave battle with cancer. My deepest condolences to Montek Singh Ahluwalia n his sons Pavan & Aman n the family. She will be hugely missed RIP." "Deeply grieved by the passing of a dear friend of many years, the brilliant #IsherAhluwalia after a brave battle with cancer. Isher, I shall miss your presence so much. Your life story is an inspiration to all women who dare to dream of a better world. RIP, dear friend. @ICRIER," Nirupama Menon Rao, India's former foreign secretary tweeted. Her two books 'Industrial Growth in India: Stagnation Since the Mid-Sixties' (1989, Oxford University Press) and 'Productivity and Growth in Indian Manufacturing' (1991, Oxford University Press) are seminal contributions to the literature. Her 'Breaking Through' was completed during the time she was suffering from a serious illness.