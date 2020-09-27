Left Menu
Maha: Maratha outfit protests in Pune over quota issue

It said action will be taken on proposals in this regard within a month of their submission. The Maratha community members will get benefits announced by the state government till the Supreme Court vacates the stay on quota, an official statement said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-09-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 14:20 IST
Pune, Sep 27 (PTI)A pro-Maratha organisation staged protests outside the offices of all key political parties in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday over the issue of reservation for the community in jobs and education. Some leaders of the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), which is heading the quota agitation for the Maratha community, said there is a marked difference in the relief announced by the Maharashtra government and the ground reality.

The state government on Tuesday announced several measures, including giving Marathas benefits meant for the economically weaker section (EWS), in the light of the Supreme Court staying the implementation of quota in jobs and education for the community. However, MKM members on Sunday staged protests outside offices of the NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena and BJP here, raised slogans in favour of Marathas and said the government should stand firm to provide reservation to the community.

After the state government announced the relief measures, MKM convener Rajendra Kondhre on Wednesday said, "Even if the measures announced by the state government look 'welcoming' superficially, some of the announcements are old and are applicable for other open categories." In the sops announced on Tuesday, the government also decided to offer jobs in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to heirs of those who lost lives during the Maratha quota protests. It said action will be taken on proposals in this regard within a month of their submission.

The Maratha community members will get benefits announced by the state government till the Supreme Court vacates the stay on quota, an official statement said. The state government on Monday filed an application before the larger bench of the Supreme Court, seeking to vacate the apex court's stay on implementing the quota.

