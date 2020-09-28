Left Menu
R'than: Best performing state university to get 'Chancellor Medal'

The governor's secretary on Monday forwarded letters to the state universities seeking details pertaining to their governance, financial condition and activities like research, student development and innovation, it said.

The best performing state university in Rajasthan will now be conferred with a “Chancellor Medal”, an official statement said on Monday. It said Governor Kalraj Mishra took the initiative to set up the annual award for the best performing state university.

The award will create a healthy competitive environment which will help the students and the universities develop in a better way, the statement said.

