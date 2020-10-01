Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karna hikes fine for mask rule violation up to Rs 1,000

An order by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar also said the Department of Primary and Secondary Education may take a decision in respect of re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, after October 15, in a graded manner. Till now, the fine for not wearing mask was Rs 200 and the steep hike has been made in view of people not wearing masks in public places as required to check the spread of COVID-19.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:20 IST
Karna hikes fine for mask rule violation up to Rs 1,000
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Aimed at strictly enforcing wearing of mask in public and workplaces, the Karnataka government under its fresh guidelines for "re-opening" effective from Thursday announced those violating the rule would face a fine of Rs 1,000 in municipal areas and Rs 500 in other places. Order by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar also said the Department of Primary and Secondary Education may take a decision in respect of re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, after October 15, in a graded manner.

Till now, the fine for not wearing mask was Rs 200 and the steep hike has been made in view of people not wearing masks in public places as required to check the spread of COVID-19. The Chief Secretary's order said the decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school or institution Management, based on their assessment of the situation and has specified certain conditions for it.

As per the guidelines, the Department of Higher Education also may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges or Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with the department at the Centre, based on the assessment of the situation. However, Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental works will be permitted to open from October 15, it added.

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons, Cinemas/theatres/ multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, entertainment parks and similar places, Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions have been permitted to open with effect from October 15, outside the containment zones. Functions, including social, cultural and political,and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 people, outside containment zones, the guidelines further said.

Such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 people may be permitted by the BBMP/District Authorities only after October 15, along with certain conditions.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata equates cremation of Hathras victim Sita's Agni Pariskas; BJP asks her not to shed "crocodile tears"

The alleged gang rape at Hathras heat up the political scene in West Bengal on Thursday with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee equating the late-night cremation of the victim with Sitas Agni Parikasha in the Ramayana and Congress staging state...

Pak exploiting death of 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants to further anti-India propaganda: MEA

The Pakistani establishment is exploiting the death of 11 migrant Hindus from that country in India to further its anti-India propaganda and a staged protest was held in Islamabad recently by people who claimed to belong to the Hindu commun...

2,656 new coronavirus cases found in Pune district

Pune district reported 2,656 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 2,86,677, a health official said on Thursday evening. The death toll in the district reached 6,598 with 69 patients succumbing to the infectio...

Cycling-Trek-Segafredo suspend Simmons after controversial tweet

Trek-Segafredo have suspended junior world champion Quinn Simmons after he made divisive, incendiary, and detrimental statements online, the WorldTour team said.The 19-year-old Americans response to a tweet about U.S. President Donald Trump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020