Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha allows political meetings in by-poll bound 2 assembly segments

"No authority shall impose any local lockdown at district, sub-division, city or below level outside the containment zones without permission of the Central government," it said. However, in view of the by-elections to Balasore and Tirtol assembly segments to be held on November 3, the guideline allowed political meetings and other functions/ gatherings as permitted by the ECI and Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:51 IST
Odisha allows political meetings in by-poll bound 2 assembly segments

The Odisha government on Thursday said political meetings and gatherings will be allowed in a regulated manner in two assembly segments where by-polls will be held even as it ordered that educational institutions and places of worship will remain closed till October 31. This was part of Odisha governments Unlock-5 guidelines issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office here.

It said the lockdown will remain enforced within the containment zones. "No authority shall impose any local lockdown at district, sub-division, city or below level outside the containment zones without permission of the Central government," it said.

However, in view of the by-elections to Balasore and Tirtol assembly segments to be held on November 3, the guideline allowed political meetings and other functions/ gatherings as permitted by the ECI and Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha. "The political meetings will be allowed within the jurisdiction of the said Assembly constituencies subject to a ceiling of 100 persons with mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, provision of thermal screening and hand wash or sanitizer," the order said.

In case such meetings/function, gathering is to be held in a closed premises, a maximum of 50 per cent of hall capacity will be allowed subject to a maximum of 100 persons, it said, adding that the permission for such programmes in open spaces will be given keeping the size of the ground/ space in view so as to ensure proper physical distancing subject to a maximum of 100 persons, it said. The district magistrate of the concerned districts shall ensure strict enforcement of the conditions for holding the political meetings and other functions/gatherings in connection with the by-elections.

However, social, political sports entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will remain prohibited till October 31, it said. Open air theatre and similar places subject to compliance of safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, will be permitted.

Swimming pools owned and controlled by government/ recognised by the department of Sports and Youth Service, Government of Odisha for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open with effect from October 15 for which SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, GOI, the order said. The Unlock-5 guideline said that cinema halls, entertainment complexes and swimming pools will also remain closed till October 31 across Odisha.

While keeping the schools, colleges, universities, other educational/ training / coaching institutions and anganwadi centres closed till October 31, the order, however, permitted conduct of examinations, evaluation and other administrative activities. The online and distance learning will continue to be permitted and be encouraged, the order said, adding that school and mass education department and higher education department may permit teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching.

Tele-counselling and related works in areas outside containment zones only as Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Education/ Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, it said. While allowing inter-state and intra-state movement of passengers, the state government allowed passenger trains, domestic passenger air travel, movement of persons on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble flights will continue to be regulated as per the SOP issued earlier.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UP police behaviour with senior oppn leaders 'draconian': CPIM

Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the CPIM on Thursday said that the behaviour of the state police with senior opposition leaders was draconian. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hath...

Mamata equates cremation of Hathras victim Sita's Agni Pariskas; BJP asks her not to shed "crocodile tears"

The alleged gang rape at Hathras heat up the political scene in West Bengal on Thursday with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee equating the late-night cremation of the victim with Sitas Agni Parikasha in the Ramayana and Congress staging state...

Pak exploiting death of 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants to further anti-India propaganda: MEA

The Pakistani establishment is exploiting the death of 11 migrant Hindus from that country in India to further its anti-India propaganda and a staged protest was held in Islamabad recently by people who claimed to belong to the Hindu commun...

2,656 new coronavirus cases found in Pune district

Pune district reported 2,656 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 2,86,677, a health official said on Thursday evening. The death toll in the district reached 6,598 with 69 patients succumbing to the infectio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020