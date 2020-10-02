Left Menu
Assam Police exam rescheduled on Nov 22

Examination to recruit 597 sub-inspectors was cancelled on September 20, minutes after it began, as the question paper was found to have been leaked on social media. Around 66,000 candidates had appeared for the written test across 154 centres in all the districts.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The written examination for recruitment of sub-inspectors in the Assam Police, which was cancelled due to the leakage of question paper, will now be held on November 22, a statement said on Friday. The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) said a formal notification will be issued to provide procedural details to candidates.

The board assured all the candidates that the examination process will be transparent and they will get a fair opportunity to compete. Examination to recruit 597 sub-inspectors was cancelled on September 20, minutes after it began, as the question paper was found to have been leaked on social media.

Around 66,000 candidates had appeared for the written test across 154 centres in all the districts. SLPRB chairman Pradeep Kumar subsequently resigned on September 27 taking "moral responsibility" for the leak.

Over 20 people have been arrested in this connection. BJP leader and one of the prime accused in the recruitment scam, Diban Deka, was arrested after he surrendered on Wednesday night.

Deka, along with former DIG PK Dutta, had been absconding since the scam came to light. Police had issued lookout notices and announced an award of Rs 1 lakh each for any information which could lead to the arrest of Deka and Dutta.

The former DIG is yet to be traced and it is suspected that he was holed up somewhere near the India-Nepal border.

