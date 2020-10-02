Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Hospital employee removed from service following allegation of misbehaviour with woman COVID patient

An employee in the state-run Gandhi hospital here was removed from service and a police complaint has been lodged against him following allegations that he misbehaved with a woman COVID-19 patient.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:52 IST
Telangana Hospital employee removed from service following allegation of misbehaviour with woman COVID patient
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An employee in the state-run Gandhi hospital here was removed from service and a police complaint has been lodged against him following allegations that he misbehaved with a woman COVID-19 patient. A hospital official said the Class IV employee was removed and a police complaint has been lodged after the matter came to his notice on Thursday.

Police said the alleged incident happened on September 27 and a case on charges of sexual harassment has been registered against the man. The Gandhi hospital is the premier COVID-19 care centre in the state.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Self-Reliant India Mission includes vision for global welfare: PM

Asserting that the world also takes a leap ahead when India prospers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the clarion call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat includes a vision of global welfare and sought support of the Indian diaspora to realise thi...

Abhishek, Garg push SRH to 164/5 against CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a fighting 164 for five against Chennai Super Kings riding on former India U-19 captain Priyam Gargs half-century in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Had it not been for some sensible batting b...

Hear cases against lawmakers on day-to-day basis, says Guj HC

The Gujarat High Court has directed principal judges of district courts in the state to hear cases against sitting or former MPs and MLAs on a day-to-day basis for quick disposal. In a letter dated September 30, written to the principal jud...

Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus; president develops 'mild symptoms' of COVID-19

US President Donald Trump is experiencing mild symptoms related to COVID-19 after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, a development that is likely to affect his hectic election campaign just weeks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020