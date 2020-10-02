Sisodia launches coffee table book on Mahatma Gandhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched a coffee table book 'Bapu – The Unforgettable' to commemorate the 151th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday. Sisodia said in the current times of social decline, we are in dire need of Gandhian philosophies, and hoped that the book will help in having a new perspective towards Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts. "This book cannot fulfil the absence of Bapu but can certainly make us think, give us ideas, give us a glimpse of his philosophy," he said.

The book has been brought out by the Delhi government's Archives department and HT Media, said a Delhi government statement. Mahatma Gandhi had a phenomenal relationship with the capital city of Delhi. From 1915 to 1948, he visited Delhi eighty times and stayed in this historic city for 720 days, the statement said. Gandhi inspired many local leaders and eminent personalities of Delhi, including Sushil Kumar Rudra (principal of St Stephen's College), Hakim Ajmal Khan, Brij Krishna Chandiwala, Behen Satyawati, MA Ansari, Deshbandhu Gupta, Ali Brothers, Asaf Ali, GD Birla, among others, it added.