Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian casino billionaire James Packer agrees he sent 'shameful' email threats

Australian casino billionaire James Packer on Tuesday acknowledged sending threatening emails in 2015 to an unnamed person with whom he was working on taking Crown Resorts Ltd private while a director at the company he created. During questioning by a government inquiry, Packer blamed his "medical state" for the threats which he agreed were "shameful" and "disgraceful".

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:42 IST
Australian casino billionaire James Packer agrees he sent 'shameful' email threats
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australian casino billionaire James Packer on Tuesday acknowledged sending threatening emails in 2015 to an unnamed person with whom he was working on taking Crown Resorts Ltd private while a director at the company he created.

During questioning by a government inquiry, Packer blamed his "medical state" for the threats which he agreed were "shameful" and "disgraceful". Packer, who confirmed on Tuesday that he has bipolar disorder after revealing previously he had mental health problems, said he should have told shareholders about his personal issues instead of keeping them secret. "I think my medical state is what it reflected most on," Packer said of the emails to the person. Packer, who quit the Crown board weeks later without disclosing medical issues, no longer works at the company but retains 37% of Crown, a stake worth A$2.2 billion ($1.57 billion).

One of Australia's wealthiest people, Packer shuns public attention beyond staged photo opportunities or prepared statements. Packer testified via videolink in a jacket and tie from an undisclosed location, reported by Australian media to be onboard a yacht in the South Pacific. The government inquiry comes as the New South Wales state casino regulator considers whether Crown should be allowed to proceed with plans to run a 75-floor, A$2.2 billion ($1.6 billion) casino tower in Sydney, just months before its scheduled opening.

The risk of the company losing its license grew last year following media reports, denied by the company, that Crown hired tour operators linked to organized crime to bring wealthy foreign gamblers, largely from China. Packer denied knowing that Crown staff set up informal offices in residential locations in Guangzhou, China, where advertising gambling is illegal, to avoid detection. In 2016, 16 Crown staff were jailed in China for violating anti-gambling laws.

"I believe that Crown had legal advice that said what they were doing was legal," Packer said. "It's a failure in compliance. A significant failure." Asked if he accepted that his actions in sending the emails to the unnamed person amounted to shameful conduct by a company director, Packer said, "I do". Asked if his actions were "disgraceful", he said, "Yes".

The regulator should nonetheless accept Packer as a person of integrity "because I'm being treated now for my bipolar (condition), because I was sick at the time", he said. Packer continues testifying on Wednesday.

Also Read: Almost 500 pilot whales stranded on Australian island state

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Key pact signing for Rs 29,560-crore Jewar airport on Wednesday Noida '

The signing of a key agreement, which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the Rs 29,560 crore Jewar airport will take place on Wednesday, officials said. The concession agreement for the greenfield project will be signed between d...

HC refuses to stay SCBA decision suspending secretary Ashok Arora

The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to stay the Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA resolution suspending its secretary Ashok Arora from the post. Justice Mukta Gupta, while pronouncing the order, said no prima facie case is made out.The in...

Delhi past peak of 2nd COVID-19 wave: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus and the situation has been controlled to a large extent. Kejriwal said the Delhi government increased the testing exponen...

Amazon to host 'Great Indian Festival' from Oct 17 onwards

E-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday said it will host its Great Indian Festival from October 17 onwards. Unlike previous years, Amazon.in did not provide an end-date for the sale event saying its a month-long celebration that will coincide w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020