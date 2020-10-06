Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISLRTC and NCERT sign MoU to make educational materials accessible for Deaf children

Smt. Shakuntala D. Gamlin in her address said that in the childhood days, the cognitive skills of children are developed and it is very necessary to provide them educational material as per their learning needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:55 IST
ISLRTC and NCERT sign MoU to make educational materials accessible for Deaf children
Shri Gehlot said that this MoU is a step towards achieving the common goal of fulfilling the needs of Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016 and New Education Policy, 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)

A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center-ISLRTC (a National Institute of DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment) and NCERT (a National Institute of Ministry of Education) to make educational materials accessible for Deaf children in their preferred format of communication viz Indian Sign Language. This MoU was signed in the virtual presence of Dr Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment; Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Education; Smt Shakuntala Doley Gamlin, Secretary, DEPwD and Smt. Anita Karwal, Secretary (SE&L), Ministry of Education. Dr Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary, DEPwD & Director, ISLRTC and Prof. Hrushikesh Senapathy, Director, NCERT signed the MoU from the respective institutes.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Thaawarchand Gehlot said that the signing of this MoU is a historic step as availability of NCERT textbooks in Indian Sign Language (ISL) will ensure that Hearing Impaired children can also now access educational resources in Indian Sign Language and it will be a useful and much-needed resource for Hearing Impaired students, teachers, teacher educators, parents and the Hearing Impaired community, which in turn will have a huge impact on the education of Hearing Impaired children in the country. After this MoU, NCERT educational books and materials will be available in Indian Sign Language which is same all over India, which means all hearing-impaired students of India whether, from East or West or North or South, they all will read NCERT books in a single language i.e. Indian Sign Language. Indian Sign Language denotes Unity in Diversity which is explained through Hands and understood through Eyes and it connects all hearing-impaired people of our country altogether.

Shri Gehlot said that this MoU is a step towards achieving the common goal of fulfilling the needs of Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016 and New Education Policy, 2020. As part of this MoU, educational print materials such as NCERT Textbooks, Teachers Handbook and other Supplementary materials and resources of Class I-XII of all subjects of both Hindi and English Medium will be converted into Indian Sign Language in Digital format.

Shri Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank' in his address congratulated NCERT on its 60th Foundation Day today and said that signing of MoU between NCERT and ISLRTC for converting NCERT educational materials into Indian sign language ensures educational standardization of Indian Sign Language as mandated in the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020. He said that DEPwD under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has done remarkable works for the welfare and upliftment of Divyangjan in the country for the past 6 years and many new records have also been made on its achievements. Definitely, this MoU will empower the hearing impaired children in our country. He hoped that the New Education Policy, 2020 is an inclusive one and will transform our country.

Smt. Shakuntala D. Gamlin in her address said that in the childhood days, the cognitive skills of children are developed and it is very necessary to provide them educational material as per their learning needs. So far, hearing-impaired children used to study only through the verbal or written medium but after signing of this MoU, they can study through single Indian Sign Language also. It will not only enhance their vocabulary but also enhance their capabilities to understand concepts. The signing of this MoU is based on the UNICEF's initiative "Accessible Digital Textbooks for All" and it is a landmark decision.

In her address, Smt. Anita Karwal said that the New Education Policy, 2020 has focused on Multi-Lingual Education. Now NCERT under the Ministry of Education will develop a Sign Language Module for Indian Sign Language. She congratulated NCERT on 60th Foundation Day as well as for signing this historic MoU with ISLRTC for converting NCERT educational materials into Indian sign language.

Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) is an autonomous national institute of DEPwD, MSJE which is dedicated to the task of developing man-power for popularizing the use of Indian Sign Language, teaching and conducting research in Indian Sign Language.

NCERT is an autonomous organization under MHRD which is responsible for ensuring qualitative improvement in school education by undertaking and promoting research in areas related to school education; prepare and publish model textbooks, supplementary material, newsletters, journals and develops educational kits, multimedia digital materials, etc. develop and disseminate innovative educational techniques and practices; and act as a nodal agency for achieving the goals of Universalization of Elementary Education.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Shares of Sonos, Logitech fall after Apple removes their speakers from its stores

Shares of audio device makers Sonos Inc and Logitech fell on Tuesday after their speakers were removed from Apple Incs online stores. Apples website now only has products from Beats, a company it bought in 2014, and its own speakers and hea...

Major hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico, threatens Louisiana-Florida

Hurricane Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm this year, is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and expected to take aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast this week as a major hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.If Delta strikes the U.S. Gulf ...

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Three scientists won this years Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for advancing our understanding of black holes, the all-consuming monsters that lurk in the darkest parts of the universe. Briton Roger Penrose received half of this years prize...

Undeterred by virus, Iraqi volunteers cater for thousands of Arbaeen pilgrims in Baghdad

Fried chicken, fried fish, rice Mohammed al-Mohammedawi shouts to Shiite pilgrims passing his roadside food tent in Baghdad on their way to the holy city of Kerbala on foot. His tent is among hundreds in the Iraqi capital providing free foo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020