Central District Legal Services Authority inaugurates month-long campaign against drug addiction

In an initiative to curb the problem of drug addiction among youth and children, Central District Legal Services Authority has inaugurated a month long campaign on “Protection of Children from Drugs & Substance Abuse'' at a shelter home here, a statement said. According to the statement, Central District Legal Services Authority, under the aegis of Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), initiated the campaign under project 'Samarthan' at 'Ashrey Greh and Gatividhi Kendra' at Jhandewalan on October 5.

The campaign was inaugurated by District Judge Girish Kathpalia, Member Secretary of DSLSA Kanwaljeet Arora, Special Secretary (DSLSA) Gautam Manan, Additional Secretary (DSLSA) Namrata Aggarwal and other secretaries. Under the campaign, which would run from October 5 to November 5 at the shelter home, counselling sessions will be held twice a week by Counsellor Nutan Kanth and legal assistance will be provided by advocate Rahul Tandon, the statement said.

It further said that they would also visit the shelter home to spread literacy and awareness among the youth and children about their rights and benefits of rehabilitation. Awareness and literacy would also be provided by way of videos/documentaries, booklets, pamphlets or any other reading material to sensitize the drug addicted children and their parents about the ill-effects of drug abuse, it added.

"Further, the paralegal volunteers shall visit the areas of Delhi and make the homeless people sleeping on the roads of Delhi aware about the various night shelters run by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and shall distribute pamphlets regarding this for the period October 5, to November 5 through rally on E-rickshaws. "Legal Aid Counsel Rahul Tandon shall also assist those children who wish to get themselves admitted to the Drug De-addiction Centres, run by SPYM (Society For Promotion Of Youth And Masses), by producing them before the Child Welfare Committee along with their parents. "He shall further ensure that the children after their admission do not face any problems with regard to their stay at the de-addiction centres for which he shall stay in contact with the children either telephonically or by personally visiting them twice a month," the statement said.

It added that Tandon would also ensure that the children, who were admitted at the centres, stayed connected to their parents during this tenure..