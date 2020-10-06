Left Menu
Karnataka govt seeks opinion of experts on reopening schools

The Karnataka government would seek a report from a panel of experts, including doctors, on reopening of schools and colleges in the state, which have remained shut since March last week due to COVID-19, Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Tuesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:37 IST
The Karnataka government would seek a report from a panel of experts, including doctors, on reopening of schools and colleges in the state, which have remained shut since March last week due to COVID-19, Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Tuesday. The education department has sought the opinion of the health department in the backdrop of the Centre in its latest guidelines asking the states and union territories to decide on reopening of schools and other educational institutions after October 15 in a graded manner.

"We have to take into account the report to be furnished by the panel of experts and doctors including pediatricians and psychiatrists before opening the schools and colleges," Sriramulu told reporters here. Conceding that there will be several challenges, including fear among the students, in reopening educational institutions, the minister said the government would have to work with the doctors and psychiatrists to instill confidence in the minds of students and their parents.

Earlier, Sriramulu held a meeting with Health Department Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey and experts on the issue..

