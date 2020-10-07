Pearson launches online platform to help students for English language exams

Learning company Pearson on Wednesday launched an online platform to help students prepare for English language exams. The platform 'Pearson Classroom' will provide institutes/schools with teacher management, student enrolments, timetabling, fully online or in-classroom teaching tools, activity and course creation, the company said in a statement.

"Tens of thousands of students appear for high stake English language tests every year in order to realise their dreams of an overseas education. Given the current situation, educational institutes need to be accustomed with online resources that can deliver a one-stop solution for high stakes English exam preparation," it said. "To bridge this gap, Pearson Classroom will not only assist students with practice, assessments and mock tests but also help teachers overcome the challenges of online delivery with quality teaching and learning content, proven methodologies, and skill-building," the statement added.

The platform is powered by E2Language, a popular and trusted English Language Test Preparation company, it said. Ramananda SG, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pearson India said with education going virtual and rising demand for online learning solutions, education institutes are turning to experts to assist them with cutting edge products and services which can keep the learning curve intact. "At Pearson, we realise the importance of trained teachers for the delivery of meaningful lessons in virtual classes as well as students who seek assistance with verified study materials and mock exams. Pearson Classroom is one such initiative to address these needs for candidates preparing for high-stakes English proficiency exams,” he said.

The Pearson Classroom content will offer 900+ practice questions, 250+ hours of teaching content on the platform. There is also a range of skill building lessons for grammar, vocabulary and pronunciation as well as mock tests for students..