India Braces for Scorching March with Above-Average Temperatures

India is expected to face higher-than-average temperatures across most regions throughout March. This prediction comes after an unusually warm February, as reported by the country's weather authorities on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department's director-general, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, stated that both maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated to remain above average for most areas this month, signaling an early onset of summer conditions.

The announcement has raised concerns about potential heatwaves, which could affect daily life and agriculture, emphasizing the need for preparedness and adaptation strategies.