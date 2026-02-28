Left Menu

India Braces for Scorching March with Above-Average Temperatures

India is forecasted to face higher-than-normal temperatures in March, following an unusually warm February. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to stay above average, according to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:41 IST
India Braces for Scorching March with Above-Average Temperatures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is expected to face higher-than-average temperatures across most regions throughout March. This prediction comes after an unusually warm February, as reported by the country's weather authorities on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department's director-general, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, stated that both maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated to remain above average for most areas this month, signaling an early onset of summer conditions.

The announcement has raised concerns about potential heatwaves, which could affect daily life and agriculture, emphasizing the need for preparedness and adaptation strategies.

TRENDING

1
ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
2
JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries

JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries

 India
3
India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip Value Chain

India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip...

 India
4
Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026