Operation Epic Fury: US-Israel Strike Against Iran Shakes Middle East

The US and Israel have launched coordinated strikes on Iran, targeting its leadership amid escalating tension in the Middle East. Dubbed 'Operation Epic Fury', the strikes aim to mitigate security threats while sparking fears of regional instability. The offensive has been met with retaliatory missile launches from Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:40 IST
The United States and Israel have commenced joint military strikes on Iran, setting off heightened tensions and fears of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East. Dubbed 'Operation Epic Fury', this offensive targets Iran's leadership infrastructure to weaken their perceived threat to US security interests.

According to sources, the operation mainly targeted key Iranian leaders, such as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, though the effectiveness of the strikes remains unclear. Iranian retaliation has already begun, with missile attacks directed at both US and Israeli targets.

The operation has sparked regional anxiety, with Gulf Arab nations like the UAE and Bahrain already feeling the tremors of potential escalation. The conflict adds pressure to ongoing US-Iran nuclear discussions, with critical diplomatic solutions appearing increasingly unlikely as both sides dig in their positions.

