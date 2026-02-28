Flight Suspensions in the Middle East Amid Heightened Tensions

In response to mounting tensions, IndiGo has announced the temporary suspension of flights to and from Middle Eastern destinations, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This decision, which affects other key Gulf locations, is driven by increasing airspace restrictions around the region.

The airline emphasized that the safety and security of its passengers and crew are paramount and assured that measures are being taken to minimize travel disruptions. IndiGo is closely monitoring the situation to recalibrate operations as necessary.

Similarly, Air India and Air India Express have halted flights to the region, specifying a commitment to uphold the highest safety standards. They continue to keep an eye on the fluctuating security environment, extending support to all passengers affected by the cancellations.