Left Menu

Russia Calls for Diplomatic Solutions Amid Tensions

Russia has urged an immediate halt to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, advocating for diplomatic settlements. The Russian foreign ministry emphasized the need for the international community to assess the situation objectively, highlighting readiness to assist in peaceful resolutions based on international law and mutual respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:40 IST
Russia Calls for Diplomatic Solutions Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has called for an immediate stop to U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, stressing the importance of returning to political and diplomatic negotiations. The call was made clear on Saturday by the Russian foreign ministry, which emphasized the need for an objective international assessment of what it termed risky and irresponsible actions that could further destabilize the region.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Moscow reiterated its willingness to facilitate peace efforts in line with international law and mutual respect. These efforts, they argue, should focus on finding a balanced compromise that satisfies all parties involved.

The foreign ministry's statement comes during heightened tensions, underscoring a need for dialogue over confrontation, and appealing for global involvement to ensure regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

 Turkey
2
Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from T20 World Cup after US strikes on Iran.

Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials ...

 Global
3
Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

 India
4
Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026