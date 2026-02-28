Russia Calls for Diplomatic Solutions Amid Tensions

Russia has called for an immediate stop to U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, stressing the importance of returning to political and diplomatic negotiations. The call was made clear on Saturday by the Russian foreign ministry, which emphasized the need for an objective international assessment of what it termed risky and irresponsible actions that could further destabilize the region.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Moscow reiterated its willingness to facilitate peace efforts in line with international law and mutual respect. These efforts, they argue, should focus on finding a balanced compromise that satisfies all parties involved.

The foreign ministry's statement comes during heightened tensions, underscoring a need for dialogue over confrontation, and appealing for global involvement to ensure regional stability.

