Assam police exam paper leak: Services of consortium engaged in holding tests suspended

On September 20, the question paper of the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors was leaked and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled the test minutes after it had commenced across Assam. The SLPRB in a release said on Friday that it has been informed by the authorities investigating the cases related to the leakage of the question that "names of some individuals connected to the consortium conducting the examination have come to adverse notice".

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Services of the consortium engaged in conducting various police recruitment examinations in Assam were suspended after investigations in the recent sub-inspector recruitment question paper leak case found that some people associated with it may have roles in the scam. On September 20, the question paper of the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors was leaked and the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) cancelled the test minutes after it had commenced across Assam.

The SLPRB in a release said on Friday that it has been informed by the authorities investigating the cases related to the leakage of the question that "names of some individuals connected to the consortium conducting the examination have come to adverse notice". The SPLRB thus "decided to immediately disengage the consortium from all ongoing processes of various recruitment examinations", it said.

The two ongoing examinations - the Physical Standard Test/Physical Efficiency Test for Assam police constables and digital viva interview for the special recruitment drive for People with Disabilities were suspended from Friday and fresh dates would be intimated as soon as possible, the release said. "The SPLRB assures all applicants that the process will continue to be totally transparent and fair,"it added.

The police have so far arrested 37 people including retired DIG P K Dutta and expelled BJP leader Dibon Deka in connection with the examination paper leak. The SLPRB Chairman, Pradeep Kumar, resigned on September 27 taking "moral responsibility" for the incident.

The re-examination for the recruitment test has been rescheduled for November 22.

