Delhi University announces first cut-off list for undergraduate courses; LSR pegs score at 100 pc for 3 courses

Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses. The 100 per cent cut-off for undergraduate admissions in Delhi University comes after a gap of five years.

The central university's cut-off had last touched the 100 per cent mark in 2015. Last year, Hindu College had pegged the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours.

While the 100 per cent cut-offs have been a matter of debate, the required marks were expected to be higher this year as over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks in CBSE class 12. Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

The college has the highest cut-off among Science courses as well. The college has announced a cut-off of 99.75 per cent for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students, while Hindu College has pegged the score for the same course at 99.25 per cent. Hindu College has announced a cut-off of 99.33 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) Physics.

Among the BA programme combinations, aspirants need to have a minimum of 99.25 per cent for gaining admission for a combination of Economics and Political Science in LSR College, the highest among all the combinations. It was in 2015 that College of Vocational Studies and Indraprastha College for Women had pegged their cut-offs at 100 per cent for the Computer Science programme for general category students.

Last year, Hindu College had pegged the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours. LSR College came a close second with a cut-off of 98.75 per cent for BA programme and Psychology Honours. At 98.3 per cent, Hindu College also had the highest cut-off for Physics Honours.

Nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats are up for grabs with the admission process commencing from October 12. Officials of the university had said that cut-offs would be higher this year owing to more students scoring above 90 per cent marks in board examinations. The admission process will be completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new session will commence from November 18. The officials at the varsity believe the cut-offs are higher because colleges did not have information about number of applications for each course.

"It is difficult to demystify the cut-off announced by LSR this time. It is true that there were more students who scored above 90 and 95 per cent this year but announcing 100 per cent cut-offs is absurd. In my view, the college won't be able to fill all the seats in the first cut-off," said an official, requesting anonymity. "This year, the cut-offs are higher since principals did not have information about the number of applications for each course. This time, the students were not given the option to choose courses while filling the application forms," the official said.