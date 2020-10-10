Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pradhan seeks Centre's intervention to repeal Odisha University Bill

"This measure has not only been called out for being draconian, regressive and incongruous with higher education reforms anywhere in India but also grossly undermines the basic principles of public accountability," Pradhan said. A strong and unanimous view has emerged that the Bill should not have been promulgated without prior instructions of the President as per article 213 of the Constitution, Pradhan said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-10-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 23:26 IST
Pradhan seeks Centre's intervention to repeal Odisha University Bill
A strong and unanimous view has emerged that the Bill should not have been promulgated without prior instructions of the President as per article 213 of the Constitution, Pradhan said. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Dubbing the Odisha University (Amendment) Bill as "draconian and regressive", Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has once again sought the Centre's intervention to repeal it to ensure "autonomy" of higher education institutes in the state. The Bill also contradicts the NEP 2020, he said in a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Pradhan, who had opposed the Bill and also drawn the attention of Pokhriyal to it last month, said the "anomalous" promulgation of the measure has met with near-universal criticism from all quarters of Odisha's academic community. Amid protests by the opposition BJP and the Congress, the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed the Bill which seeks to abolish senates in universities and restructure syndicates, by amending the law governing public varsities in the state.

"The Bill seeks to strip away the autonomy of higher educational institutions in Odisha by bureaucratising critical aspects of the functioning of universities and crippling autonomy with the intent of exercising state government's complete dominance," the senior BJP leader said in his letter. Its "pernicious provisions" to replace senates in universities with the state-controlled syndicate and "manipulate the appointment of vice-chancellors" by inducting a government-appointed nominee in the search committees are cause for grave concern, he said.

The Bill also seeks to "unethically bypass the constitutional scrutiny and debates on the utilisation of public funds by withdrawing the tabling of University Audit Report in the state Assembly", he said. "This measure has not only been called out for being draconian, regressive and incongruous with higher education reforms anywhere in India but also grossly undermines the basic principles of public accountability," Pradhan said.

A strong and unanimous view has emerged that the Bill should not have been promulgated without prior instructions of the President as per article 213 of the Constitution, Pradhan said. "Even if the bill is passed by the House, it has to be reserved for consideration and assent of the President of India under Article 254(2) of the Constitution," the minister said.

"Keeping in mind the welfare of students, scholar, faculty and staff, the autonomy of higher educational institutions and the overall well-being of the higher education ecosystem in Odisha and factoring in the blatant inconsistencies of Odisha University Amendment Bill, 2020 with the Constitution of India, I seek your urgent personal intervention in taking necessary action to repeal the Bill," Pradhan said.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

After the fall: Real estate in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises

Iran made mask-wearing mandatory in public in Tehran on Saturday with violations punishable by fines, President Hassan Rouhani said, as a third wave of coronavirus infections sweeps across the country.The daily death toll from COVID-19 peak...

French daily COVID cases set new record at almost 27,000

The number of new coronavirus infections in France jumped over 26,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Saturday.The ministry reported 26,896 new infections, taking the cumulative ...

Nigeria not looking to issue Eurobonds, Vice President says

Nigeria will avoid issuing Eurobonds due to their expense, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said and will look at alternative ways to raise funds to support the economy in the face of a looming recession.We are not likely going to explore again...

Soccer-Celtic's Bitton tests positive for COVID-19 on international duty

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Israel, the Scottish Premiership club said on Saturday. Bitton was part of the Israel squad which lost 5-3 on penalties to Scotland in Thursdays ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020