CBSE class 10 compartment exam results declared, over 56 pc students pass

According to officials, a total of 1.57 candidates had registered for the exam and of them, 1.49 candidates appeared for the exam. "A total of 82,903 candidates have cleared the exam taking the pass percentage to 56.55 per cent," a senior board official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:34 IST
CBSE class 10 compartment exam results declared, over 56 pc students pass
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for the class 10 compartment examination on Monday with over 56 percent of the registered candidates passing the exam. According to officials, a total of 1.57 candidates had registered for the exam and of them, 1.49 candidates appeared for the exam.

"A total of 82,903 candidates have cleared the exam taking the pass percentage to 56.55 percent," a senior board official said. The board had last week announced results for the class 12 compartment exam with 59.43 percent of the candidates clearing the examination.

The compartment examination for classes 10 and 12 began on September 22 at 1,268 centers across the country amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board had also given a chance to class 12 students to appear for the exam if they were unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the exams were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, class 10 students had not got any option to improve their performance.

