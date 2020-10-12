Left Menu
Ravi Kishan will raise in Parliament issue of 'vulgarity' in Bhojpuri songs

"I will also discuss with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about setting up a censor board in Uttar Pradesh for films, especially for Bhojpuri language," he said. The actor said Gorakhpur will soon become a hub of film shoots. Gorakhpur will become a film shooting hub, especially for regional cinema like Bhojpuri cinema.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:11 IST
BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday said he will raise in Parliament the issue of "vulgarity" in Bhojpuri songs and demand a stringent law against it. The film actor said Bhojpuri language is 1,000 years old and it is spoken by crores of people but some are tarnishing the image of the language by using "vulgar" words in Bhojpuri songs.

"I will raise the matter of vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs in Parliament and demand for a stringent law against vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs," the local MP said while addressing a press conference here. "I will also discuss with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about setting up a censor board in Uttar Pradesh for films, especially for Bhojpuri language," he said.

The actor said Gorakhpur will soon become a hub of film shoots. "It is a dream which I and the CM have seen and I am very happy that it is coming true. Gorakhpur will become a film shooting hub, especially for regional cinema like Bhojpuri cinema. Sixty episodes of a web series will be shot here. All the artists will be of Purvanchal in the episodes shot in the city," he said.

"I had a discussion with the vice chancellor of DDU Gorakhpur University and he is planning to open an acting and film making institute," the MP said. PTI CORR ABN SNE.

