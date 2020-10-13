Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam govt will pay midday meal workers Rs 500: Minister

Meanwhile, the state cabinet has also decided to provide regular pay-scale to 1,576 school teachers who were appointed between 1991 and 2001 and were getting salary intermittently since 2007 and had done their training also, the minister said. The appointment of teachers will become effective from November one this year, he added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:17 IST
Assam govt will pay midday meal workers Rs 500: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Assam government will give Rs 500 to the midday meal workers in addition to their monthly salary and this will be effective from April one this year, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. The amount will be deposited in the accounts of the workers before the Durga Puja and the state government will incur an expenditure of Rs 59.49 crore annually, the minister said at a press conference here.

The Centre pays Rs 1,000 to the midday meal workers and "to this the state government will add Rs 500", he said. "The amount will be deposited before the Puja and the total amount to be disbursed from April to October will be Rs 34.20 crore", Sarma said.

The state has 1,18,998 midday meal workers. Meanwhile, the state cabinet has also decided to provide regular pay-scale to 1,576 school teachers who were appointed between 1991 and 2001 and were getting salary intermittently since 2007 and had done their training also, the minister said.

The appointment of teachers will become effective from November one this year, he added. The state government will also appoint 2,960 more teachers who were getting their salary but are not trained as tutors with a fixed salary, the minister said.

These two steps taken by the state government will resolve the problems of more than 4,000 teachers, Sarma added.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Pant has Grade 1 tear; DC may explore option of playing Lalit Yadav

Delhi Capitals are likely to miss their hard-hitting keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for a minimum of 7 to 10 days as he has suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain which might prompt the team management to include Shimron Hetmyer in the playing XI...

UK defends virus risk plan; critics say too late

Britains government defended its new three-tier system of COVID-19 restrictions as critics suggested it was too little, too late amid reports the governments scientific advisers recommended tougher action three weeks ago. Prime Minister Bor...

Former JK chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti being released: JK Govt spokesman.

Former JK chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti being released JK Govt spokesman....

Madras HC advises EC not to recognise a political party unless it has at least 25,000 members

Observing that a lot of unrecognised political parties have been started in Tamil Nadu with the intention of extorting money from people, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday advised the Election Commission to only recognis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020