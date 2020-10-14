Left Menu
Renowned Kuchipudi exponent Sobha Naidu passes away

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:24 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Renowned Kuchipudi exponent Sobha Naidu, a recipient of Padma Shri and numerous other awards, passed away here on Wednesday. Naidu, who was in her sixties, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and the end came around 0100 hours on Wednesday, sources close to her said.

Sobha Naidu's major achievements include choreography and presentationofBallets Vipranarayana, Kalyana Srinivasam, and many others in which she was the main protagonist and donned various roles like Satyabhama, Devadevaki, Padmavathi, Mohini, Sai Baba, and Goddess Parvati which won her great appreciation. As a Guru (teacher), she trained a number of students from India and abroad.

Her performances have also won accolades in foreign countries. She has presented a series of performances at different venues in the US and also performed in countries, including the U.K.

Besides the Padma Shri, she received a number of awards, including from the Andhra Pradesh government and several reputed organizations. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death of Sobha Naidu and recalled that she was an outstanding exponent of Kuchipudi, known for the portrayal of Satyabhama and Padmavathi.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, an official release said.

