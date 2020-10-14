Kangra administration planning to test all school students, teachers for COVID

The Kangra district administration in Himachal Pradesh is planning to conduct COVID-19 tests of all school teachers and students, an official said on Wednesday. The plan is being made close on the heels of the opening of schools for senior classes from 10 to 12 from October 5 with students being eligible to attend classes with their parent's consent.

As per a state’s Cabinet decision last month, the teachers too were to start attending schools from October 5. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said the district administration has also decided to test all employees and officers of all government offices and those posted in hotels of the district for the COVID.

The district administration is also conducting an awareness programme for people in the district on the preventive and precautionary measures against COVID-19..