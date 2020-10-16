Left Menu
Development News Edition

China defends Confucius Institutes now under fire from US

The administration last week urged U.S. schools and colleges to rethink their ties to the institutes that bring Chinese language classes to America but, according to federal officials, also invite a “malign influence” from China. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian disputed that characterization and accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US politicians of acting out of “ideological prejudice and personal political interests” and having “deliberately undermined the cultural and educational exchanges and cooperation between China and the US.” The US politicians should “abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum thinking ...

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:13 IST
China defends Confucius Institutes now under fire from US

Following scathing political attacks from the Trump administration, China on Friday defended its Confucius Institutes as apolitical facilitators of cultural and language exchange. The administration last week urged U.S. schools and colleges to rethink their ties to the institutes that bring Chinese language classes to America but, according to federal officials, also invite a “malign influence” from China.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian disputed that characterization and accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US politicians of acting out of “ideological prejudice and personal political interests” and having “deliberately undermined the cultural and educational exchanges and cooperation between China and the US.” The US politicians should “abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum thinking ... and stop politicizing related programs of educational exchange, obstructing normal cultural exchanges between the two sides, and damaging mutual trust and cooperation between China and the U.S.," Zhao said at a daily briefing. Patterned after the British Council and Alliance Francaise, the Confucius Institutes are unique in that they set up operations directly on US campuses and schools, drawing mounting scrutiny from US officials amid increased tensions with China.

In letters to universities and state education officials, the State Department and Education Department said the program gives China's ruling Communist Party a foothold on US soil and threatens free speech. Schools are being advised to examine the program's activities and “take action to safeguard your educational environments.” More than 60 US universities host Confucius Institutes through partnerships with an affiliate of China's Ministry of Education, though the number has lately been dropping. China provides teachers and textbooks and typically splits the cost with the university. The programme also brings Chinese language classes to about 500 elementary and secondary classrooms. In last week's letters, US officials drew attention to China's new national security law in Hong Kong, which critics say curtails free expression and other liberties. The letters cite recent reports that some US college professors are allowing students to opt out of discussions on Chinese politics amid fears that students from Hong Kong or China could be prosecuted at home.

Such fears are “well justified,” officials said, adding that at least one student from China was recently jailed by Chinese authorities over tweets he posted while studying at a US university. At least 39 universities have announced plans to shutter Confucius Institute programs since the start of 2019, according to a log published by the National Association of Scholars, a conservative nonprofit group.

Other nations have also sought to curb China's influence in their schools, with regional educational departments in Canada and Australia cutting ties with the institutes..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The European Medicines Agency could approve three COVID-19 vaccines early next year, while Pfizer plans to apply for U.S. emergency use of its vaccine candidate as early as November.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking...

Kyrgyzstan ends state of emergency as nationalist consolidates power

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted on Friday to end a state of emergency imposed by its ousted president as interim Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, a Kyrgyz nationalist, took temporary control of the presidency of one of Russias key partner states....

Death rate rising in U.S. jails, Reuters data project finds

The death rate in more than 500 top U.S. jails has risen more than 8 since the last official data was released in 2016, a Reuters investigation found, led overwhelmingly by people never convicted of their alleged crime.After leveling off in...

Racial tensions rise in South Africa over farm killing

A tense standoff between white farmers and Black activists gripped the South African town of Senekal Friday, as two men accused of killing a white farm manager were to appear in court. More than 100 police patrolled the area in front of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020