Panchayat school staff suspended for religious conversion

Panchayat school staff suspended for religious conversionPTI | Erode | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:37 IST
Erode (TN), Oct 16 (PTI): The assistant headmaster and ateacher of a panchayat union elementary school have beensuspended as they have allegedly been involved in religiousconversion of students
According to the education department officials, theygot a complaint some days ago saying the two staff of theschool near Modakurichi, Erode district, have been convertingthe students to a particular religion
Based on the complaint, an enquiry was held and the twowere suspended on Thursday by the district chief educationalofficer Balamurali, the officials said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Balamurali