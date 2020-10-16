Left Menu
Panchayat school staff suspended for religious conversion

PTI | Erode | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:37 IST
Erode (TN), Oct 16 (PTI): The assistant headmaster and ateacher of a panchayat union elementary school have beensuspended as they have allegedly been involved in religiousconversion of students

According to the education department officials, theygot a complaint some days ago saying the two staff of theschool near Modakurichi, Erode district, have been convertingthe students to a particular religion

Based on the complaint, an enquiry was held and the twowere suspended on Thursday by the district chief educationalofficer Balamurali, the officials said.

