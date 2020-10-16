Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Delhi govt school students among top 10 rankers in ISRO competition, Dy CM meets them

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday met two Delhi government school students who are among the top 10 rankers in All-India ISRO Cyberspace essay writing competition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:49 IST
Two Delhi govt school students among top 10 rankers in ISRO competition, Dy CM meets them
While Verma told Sisodia that he aspires to be a scientist, Raikawar wants to be an IAS officer, according to a Delhi government statement. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday met two Delhi government school students who are among the top 10 rankers in All-India ISRO Cyberspace essay writing competition. Varun Kumar Verma of RPVV, Paschim Vihar and Manisha Raikawar from Sharda Sen Rajkiya Kanya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (SSRKV) ranked third and seventh in the essay writing (Hindi) competitions organised by ISRO Cyberspace.

While Verma told Sisodia that he aspires to be a scientist, Raikawar wants to be an IAS officer, according to a Delhi government statement. "We need to organise more events in the field of science to encourage the participation of students from not just India, but all over the world," said Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi.

"We should aspire to have such world-class events so students from Europe, America and other countries come to India to participate in such events. The beauty of science is that it teaches us to question existing ideas and generate a new thought process. We need to encourage scientific thinking among our children," the statement quoted him as saying. "For this, the Delhi government will constantly try to organise such all-India events so that the children of government schools in Delhi can take the country forward in the field of science," he added.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

German 10-year bond yields set for biggest weekly drop since June

Germanys 10-year bond yield was set for its biggest weekly drop since June, but markets stabilised on Friday near seven-month lows following Thursdays flight from risk prompted by measures to curb coronavirus infections in Europe. Safe-have...

E-commerce boom delivers rare jobs boost to Irish economy

Parcel delivery firm DPD said on Friday it would add 700 new employees in Ireland to keep up with a boom in online shopping, rare jobs boost in an economy where COVID-19 disruption has tripled the unemployment rate. While Irelands large mul...

Highest number of NEET qualifying candidates from Tripura, followed by Maharashtra: National Testing Agency.

Highest number of NEET qualifying candidates from Tripura, followed by Maharashtra National Testing Agency....

Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan rate to 7 pc; at par with SBI

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday reduced its interest rate on home loans to 7 per cent, at par with market leader SBIs offering. The city-headquartered lender also announced a slew of other offers, including loan processi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020