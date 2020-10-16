Former Manipur DGP appointed spl police observer for MP bypolls

The Election Commission on Friday appointed former IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for the assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

As special police observer, Das is assigned to observe the conduct of by-elections and poll preparedness, especially with regard to security-related issues, the commission said in a statement. Das, who retired as director general of Manipur Police, was also deputed as special police observer for the Delhi Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Earlier, he was deputed in the same capacity for Tripura and Mizoram during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and also the Jharkhand Assembly elections of 2019..