France's Macron says knife attacker targeted freedom of expression

"A citizen has been murdered today because he was a teacher and because he taught freedom of expression," Macron said near the school where the teacher was killed in a suburb northwest of Paris. Macron said the attack was Islamist terrorism.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-10-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 02:14 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI

The man who killed a middle school teacher for showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad to his pupils was targeting freedom of expression, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday. "A citizen has been murdered today because he was a teacher and because he taught freedom of expression," Macron said near the school where the teacher was killed in a suburb northwest of Paris. Macron said the attack was Islamist terrorism.

"The whole country stands behind its teachers. Terrorists will not divide France, obscurantism will not win," he said.

