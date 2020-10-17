MLA demands school closure after student contracts COVID-19

Puducherry, Oct 17 (PTI): A class X student tested positive for COVID-19 prompting the Opposition AINRC legislator T P R Selvam, along with local people, to shut the main gate of the school here on Saturday, demanding cancellation of classes. Some schools re-opened as per the directive of the government on October 8 that classes X to XII could be taken with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.

The school, where the infected student was studying, is located at Vadhanur village at Mannadipet which comes in the MLA's constituency. While speaking to reporters, Selvam said he would launch an agitation on October 19 if the school was not closed.

He said Puducherry should put off re-opening schools like neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu considering the pandemic. Meanwhile, a spokesman of Directorate of Education here told PTI the student of Class X was taken to a government hospital by the health officials as soon as it was found that she was COVID-19 positive.

Some of the other students who had been in contact with her were also taken to the hospital for examination, the spokesman said. The spokesman said three students - one each from Kalapet, Vadhanur and Mudaliarpet - and a teacher of a government higher secondary school in the town had tested positive and were being treated in hospitals.

He said the schools re-opened as per the directive of the government on October 8 that classes X to XII could be taken with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. Everyday, students have been subjected to examination of body temperature, use of sanitiser and maintaining social distancing, the spokesman said.

The students were allowed to attend the classes after submitting letters of consent from their parents. Classes were held only for clarification and guidance as these students have to appear for the board exams.