Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 19-10-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 11:05 IST
Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has decided to push forward the Grade 4 and Class 8 assessment tests due to the Mashujaa Day celebrations, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

KNEC has issued a circular to headteachers across the country quoting that the exams that were decided to place on Monday, October 19, have been pushed forward by two days to Wednesday, October 21.

Acting KNEC Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo revealed that the Mashujaa Day celebrations set to be held in Kisii necessitated the changes.

"The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you that due to the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, the date for administration of learning assessment tools has changed," read part of the KNEC circular.

The exams will now end on Monday, October 26, after the new dates were announced by the exams body.

The acting KNEC CEO added that upon resumption of other classes, exams will also be issued to the students.

A definite date for the resumption of other classes is yet to be issued by the Ministry of Education for Grade 1 to 3, Class 5 to 8, and Form 1 to 3.

On Thursday, October 15, Karogo stated that the tests were meant to establish the preparedness of the children to continue with the curriculum.

According to the council's schedule that was released last week, the candidates were expected to tackle Mathematics, English, and Composition on the first day.

