Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria to limit private indoor gatherings to six to combat COVID

Austria will limit private gatherings to a maximum of six people indoors and 12 outside starting later this week to help curb a steady resurgence of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday. Daily cases now regularly surpass the height of the first wave in March, but Austria's response this time is different.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:04 IST
Austria to limit private indoor gatherings to six to combat COVID

Austria will limit private gatherings to a maximum of six people indoors and 12 outside starting later this week to help curb a steady resurgence of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.

Daily cases now regularly surpass the height of the first wave in March, but Austria's response this time is different. While the conservative-led government quickly introduced a national lockdown in March, it now wants to avoid that for fear of further damaging the economy and annoying voters.

"We are fully aware, ladies and gentlemen, that these measures are unpopular. They are unpopular but unfortunately they are necessary," Kurz told a news conference, adding that infections were doubling roughly every three weeks. The new rules, which lower the indoor limit from 10 currently, take effect on Friday. They will be different for professionally organised events, which will be capped at 1,500 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors, with a range of restrictions. Shops, restaurants, bars and theatres remain open.

The rules of six and 12 will be far-reaching, Kurz said. "Fundamentally that applies everywhere. That means in restaurants as well as in yoga class, at dance lessons as well as at birthday parties, weddings or at members' clubs. All gatherings outside work are covered," he said, adding that there is an exception for funerals.

He conceded that police cannot generally check homes or take action simply because too many people are gathered there, though that appears to be one of the main places where infections occur. He warned, however, against taking advantage of that. "If too many people in Austria have parties at home and are delighted that the police are unable to intervene, yes, that will work for a certain time but then that will lead to rising infection numbers and then the need for even tougher measures."

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

George Clooney almost starred in 'The Notebook'

Hollywood star George Clooney has revealed he nearly starred as the male lead in The Notebook. Based on Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, the romantic drama focuses on the Noah and Allies love story, spanning the earliest days of thei...

Wales imposes 2-week lockdown: 'everybody must stay at home'

Wales will impose a two-week firebreak lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers must stay at home to combat an accelerating second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said he underst...

All will get the benefits of Citizenship (Amendment) Act; we are committed to it : BJP president to social groups in Siliguri.

All will get the benefits of Citizenship Amendment Act we are committed to it BJP president to social groups in Siliguri....

Yokohama Tyres returns to Indian National Rally Championship

Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020 will see a strong Japanese presence with Tyre major Yokohama making a comeback into the countrys marquee motorsport championship. Yokohama, which has made its presence felt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020