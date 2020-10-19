Left Menu
DU salary row: ABVP, DUSU to protest outside Delhi secretariat against AAP govt's directives

ABPV and Delhi University Students' Union members will hold a protest outside the Delhi secretariat against the AAP government's directive to 12 DU colleges fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society Fund.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

ABPV and Delhi University Students' Union members will hold a protest outside the Delhi secretariat against the AAP government's directive to 12 DU colleges fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society Fund. "While the Students Society Fund (SSF) corpus, which is entirely constituted by the fees charged from the students, is meant for funding the various student societies at colleges, the unspent amount is to be utilised only for student welfare. Moreover, the guidelines imply that the deficit spending is to be financed exclusively by the Government of Delhi," DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said at a press conference.

He said the Delhi University statutes also require the colleges to be run in consonance with UGC regulations. Besides, the accumulated funds to the tune of several crores of rupees would be inadequate to remunerate the teaching and non-teaching staff of these 12 colleges beyond a period of two to three months, Dahiya pointed. "Since the Delhi government will be bound to exploit other sources for future provisions, appropriation of students' money to discharge existing liabilities is unreasonable and patently immoral," he added. The city government on Friday directed 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society Fund, a move criticised by DU's teachers' body and officials of the university.

The government has ordered a special audit of six colleges -- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharishi Valmiki BEd College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. The AAP government and 12 colleges fully funded by it have been locked in a tussle over the release of grants, with the latter saying that they have been unable to pay salaries to staffers for nearly three months owing to the non-release of funds.

