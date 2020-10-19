Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Education Minister virtually inaugurates Golden Jubilee Building at NIT Rourkela

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday said that institutions like NIT Rourkela in Odisha will play a significant role in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:07 IST
Union Education Minister virtually inaugurates Golden Jubilee Building at NIT Rourkela
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday said that institutions like NIT Rourkela in Odisha will play a significant role in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). The minister made this observation while virtually inaugurating the newly constructed Golden Jubilee Building of NIT Rourkela. The Golden Jubilee Building was planned to commemorate the completion of 50-years of existence of the institute.

Describing NIT Rourkela as a premier institution producing best brains for the country, Pokhriyal said the vision of having this building will fulfil one of the essential mottos of the institute to enhance efficiency in the administrative functioning and amalgamate technology with this process to make it more people-friendly. Institutions like NIT Rourkela, the Union Education minister said, will play a very important role in the implementation of the NEP.

He said the building has also added glory to the city of Rourkela as one of the tallest buildings around, for which the whole NIT Rourkela family is proud of. The magnificent structure is indeed metaphorically and geographically, 'the heart of NIT Rourkela', he added. Pokhriyal said this building has been constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 95 crore and is entirely funded by the Ministry of Education. It is now the tallest building of Rourkela, Odisha, he said.

The building spans across 7000 sqm and is located centrally, at an impartial distance from every department. Structurally, the building consists of a block with seven floors and a tower block of 14 floors, he added.

The minister further said that the open spaces and state of the art architecture with enhanced safety and security features will provide an excellent working experience to all the employees of the institute. This SMART building will add to the campus's grandeur, perfectly capturing the spirit of excellence and dedication that has been central to the institute's philosophy since its inception, he added.

The building will house a world-class conference centre, and there will be a library spread over two floors separated by a mezzanine. The building is also equipped with fire sensors and automatic water sprinklers for an emergency, an official statement said. According to the current plan, the offices like Academic Section, Examination Section, Establishment Section, Finance Section, Purchase, and Internal Audit, Alumni and International Relations, Sponsored Research, Industrial Consultancy, and Continuing Education Cell would be shifted to this building.

This building will also house the Director's office, Deans' offices, Registrar's office, Board Room, and Senate Hall, among others. A telescope will be installed on the top of the building, and there will be provisions for the department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Physics and Astronomy to make observations regarding the climate and solar system.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath dismisses Homeguards official for corruption

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal of a district commandant of Homeguards department on charges of corruption, a state government official said. Working on the zero tolerance policy on corruption, t...

Nigerian anti-police protesters must enter dialogue, minister says

Nigerians protesting against what they condemn as police brutality must end their daily demonstrations and enter into dialogue with the government on law enforcement reforms, the youth minister said on Monday. Thousands of Nigerians calling...

MP BJP minister accused of calling Congress candidate's wife `mistress'

Even before the row over Congress leader Kamal Naths comment about a woman minister dies down, a BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh is facing flak for allegedly using a derogatory term for the wife of a Congress candidate. In a video that went ...

IPL 13: Abu Dhabi wicket was not the best for batting, says Steve Smith

After registering an emphatic seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings CSK, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the Abu Dhabi wicket was not the best for batting. With this win, Steve Smith-led Royals has moved to the fifth posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020