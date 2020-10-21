Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will have no right to remain on Waqf board if proved dishonest in special audit: Amantullah Khan

Former Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amantullah Khan on Wednesday said he would have no right to remain on the board if he was proved to be dishonest in the special audit looking into allegations of irregularities during his previous tenure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:42 IST
Will have no right to remain on Waqf board if proved dishonest in special audit: Amantullah Khan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amantullah Khan on Wednesday said he would have no right to remain on the board if he was proved to be dishonest in the special audit looking into allegations of irregularities during his previous tenure. Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was elected a member of the Waqf Board last month and is expected to return as chairman of the panel for the third time in a row. A meeting of the board members has been deferred till November 19, after the Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government how it can allow Khan to be appointed as chairperson of the Waqf Board when a special audit has been initiated to look into allegations of irregularities against him. Meanwhile, employees of the board have written a letter appealing to the chief minister, revenue minister and divisional commissioner of the Delhi government, citing their problems including those encountered in the past five months.

"The work at the Delhi Waqf Board is badly affected due to the absence of a chairman. Even routine expenses are hard to arrange and a notice has been received from a discom for power supply disconnection due to pending bill payment," said one of the employees. Last month the special audit began to look into alleged irregularities committed during Khan's regime from March 2016 to March 2020, they said.

"The Delhi government's decision to audit Delhi Waqf Board's works is appreciable. The AAP government was founded only on honesty, I would have no right to remain in the Waqf Board if the audit report proves that I acted dishonestly while being in the Waqf Board," Khan tweeted on Wednesday. Khan previously served as chairman of the board for around six months in 2016 before resigning in May, and again from September 2018 to March 2020.

A four-member team is currently auditing the records at Delhi Waqf Board office, a senior officer said, adding that it will submit its report to the Delhi government. However, the board which is running without a chairman since February is facing several problems, including non payment of salaries of employees, honorarium of nearly 300 imams and muzzains of mosques, and payment of around 1,300 pensioners, including widows and elderly.

"Permanent employees have not received salaries since May while contractual ones have not been paid after January. Besides this, it has become difficult to arrange stationary, dispatch letters and papers due to breakdown of the system," complained the employees. In their letter to the Chief Minister, the employees have requested an urgent meeting of the board to resolve the issues of salaries, honorarium and pensions payment.

As per Section 17(2) of Waqf Act 1995, the chairperson or in his absence, any member chosen from among the members, will preside at a meeting of the board, they wrote in the letter. Delhi Waqf Board has seven members one of which is elected as chairman of the panel.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe's hospitals under major stress as coronavirus cases surge

Europes hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring numbers of COVID-19 infections that have put the continent once again at the centre of the global pandemic. With case numbers that were brought largely under contr...

Landslide at Indrakeeladri hill ahead of AP CM's visit

Boulders came crashing down the Indrakeeladri hill in Vijayawada in a landslide on Wednesday causing minor injuries to three people, police said. A possible tragedy was averted as the ghat road leading to the historic Kanaka Durga temple wa...

RBI announces Rs 1 lakh crore 'on tap' TLTRO

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced an on tap Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations TLTRO scheme of up to Rs 1 lakh crore to enable banks to provide liquidity support to a host of sectors, including agriculture, retail, drugs and pharmaceu...

France to reach NATO spending target in 2020, but most allies fall short

France, one of Europes biggest military powers, will reach a NATO spending goal of 2 sought by the United States this year, the alliance said on Wednesday, but most member states still lag behind in a continual sore point for Washington. Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020