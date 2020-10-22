Delhi govt asks child care institutions to take measures to prevent cases of sexual assault

The Delhi government has directed child care institutions to take a number of measures, including holding regular interactions with children and installing CCTV cameras at strategic locations, to prevent cases of sexual assault. According to the women and child development department, there are 101 child care institutions -- 23 run by the government and 78 by NGOs -- in the national capital.

The government said that authorities at such institutions should listen to a child patiently if they come to know about complaints against a person or physical discomfort. In an order issued on Tuesday, the department directed these institutions to ensure that the child, who makes a complaint about sexual assault, undergoes medical examination immediately after reporting the incident.

"Now a day, child sexual abuse is a major concern and to fight child sexual abuse, it is important to bring awareness and strengthen children themselves to counter such abuse," WCD director Rashmi Singh said in the order. Singh asked superintendents and in-charges of such institutions to be sensitive while discussing the incident with child, which should be reported to the nearest police station.

"These institutions should organise regular orientation session with children on good touch and bad touch. There should be regular awareness programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015," she said in the order. Superintendents, home in-charges and counsellors should hold regular interactions with children and they have to be more proactive and interactive to win the trust of children, the order stated.

CCTV cameras should be put up at places strategically identified by the superintendents or home in-charges and all such device should be functional, Singh also said. The department has also asked child care institutions to ensure that their staff is more vigilant to prevent such incidents.