Left Menu
Development News Edition

Back at the Brexit table, UK and EU try to tackle fish

Asked if there would be a deal, junior finance minister Stephen Barclay said: "I hope so." "But that deal needs to reflect that fact that we're leaving the EU, we will regain control of our fisheries," he told Sky. At a briefing with diplomats in Brussels on Wednesday, Barnier said he was only worried about fish, one person who participated in the closed-door meeting said. "Fish is now the thing to tackle.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:05 IST
Back at the Brexit table, UK and EU try to tackle fish
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The chief negotiators of Britain and the European Union meet on Friday for intensive negotiations on a last-minute trade deal that would stave off a tumultuous finale to the five-year-old Brexit crisis.

The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the two sides are trying to clinch a deal that would govern nearly a trillion dollars in annual trade before informal membership - known as the transition period - ends on Dec. 31. After threats from Britain that it would undercut the 2020 divorce treaty, and Johnson briefly broke off trade talks on Friday, the EU said it was ready to talk about draft legal texts of a deal.

"It's very important to be back at the table," EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told Reuters on arrival in London on Thursday. "We have a huge common responsibility." "Every day counts," said Barnier, who is due to meet Britain's chief negotiator David Frost.

After some progress on competition guarantees including state aid rules, the hardest issue remains fish: Johnson has insisted on taking back control over its waters while the EU wants access to the fishing waters. Asked if there would be a deal, junior finance minister Stephen Barclay said: "I hope so."

"But that deal needs to reflect that fact that we're leaving the EU, we will regain control of our fisheries," he told Sky. At a briefing with diplomats in Brussels on Wednesday, Barnier said he was only worried about fish, one person who participated in the closed-door meeting said.

"Fish is now the thing to tackle. The other elements seem doable, more or less," the diplomat said. While fishing alone contributed just 0.03% of British economic output in 2019, it is an emotive subject as many Brexit supporters see it as a symbol of the regained sovereignty that leaving the EU should bring. Combined with fish and shellfish processing, then the sector makes up 0.1% of UK GDP.

For French fishermen, British waters are crucial and being locked out would cause trouble for French President Emmanuel Macron. The United Kingdom first sought membership of the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1961, but Charles de Gaulle vetoed Britain's accession in 1961 and 1967, accusing the British of "deep-seated hostility" to the European project.

It eventually joined in 1973, but voted to leave by 52 to 48 percent on June 23, 2016. Britain and Japan formally signed a trade agreement on Friday, marking the UK's first big post-Brexit deal on trade, as it continues to struggle to agree on a deal with its closest trading partners in the EU. (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge, William Maclean)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nexteer Unveils New High-Output Electric Power Steering System

Converts Heavy-Duty Trucks Light Commercial Vehicles from Hydraulic to Electric Power Steering Enables Heavier Vehicles to Take Advantage of Advanced Safety, Comfort and Fuel Economy AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ne...

Ravan effigy makers business adversely hit amid COVID-19

Artists involved in making Ravan effigies are bearing the brunt of adverse economic conditions amid COVID-hit low key celebrations for the upcoming festival of Dussehra. M Khan, also known as Raju Bhai of Rampur, has been making 60 to 70 ef...

World shares, US futures gain after last Trump-Biden debate

World shares and U.S. futures advanced Friday after President Donald Trump and his challenger former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in their second and final debate before the November 3 election. Stocks rose Friday in Paris, London and...

Govt plans special immunisation programme for COVID-19 vaccine

The coronavirus vaccine, once available, will be distributed under a special COVID-19 immunisation programme with the Centre procuring the doses directly and making it available for priority groups, official sources said. According to them,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020