NIPERs and S.A.S. Nagar introduce new M.Tech. programme in Medical Devices

Medical devices are an emerging field of science catering to the surging medical needs globally. To maintain the constant need, improvisation and development of new technologies, there is an increased demand for trained people in this upcoming field. To produce trained professionals, three NIPERs viz., Guwahati, Hyderabad and S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali) has introduced a new M.Tech. programme in Medical Devices.

The course is designed to contain topics related to biology, chemistry, mathematics, clinical science and engineering which are essential for developing Medical Devices. The course will also contain one-year project work aimed at developing prototypes of various Medical Devices. For getting admission into this programme, the minimum eligibility criteria for candidates will be B.Pharma/Pharm D/M.Sc/B.Tech/BE/M.B.B.S/BDS/B.V.Sc.

The batch size of the course will be 10 students per year in each offering NIPERs (NIPER-Hyderabad, NIPER-Guwahati and NIPER-S.A.S. Nagar).

The programme offers students access to career options, such as research & development personnel in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical device industry and initiating start-up companies in various sectors of Medical Devices.

Important dates:-

Date of commencement of online registrations - 22nd October 2020

Last date for online registration - 15th November 2020

Online NIPER Joint Entrance Examination - 4th December 2020

(With Inputs from PIB)