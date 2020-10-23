J-K LG pays obeisance at Vaishnodevi Temple

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the holy cave temple of Mata Vaishnodevi in Jammu's Reasi district and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum on Durga ashtami. He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha reviewed measures taken by the temple board for facilitation of the pilgrims and took stock of the ongoing development works in the shrine area. He directed officials concerned to complete the ongoing infrastructure development projects within envisaged timelines to further augment the facilities in sync with the emerging requirements of the pilgrimage.

The lieutenant governor was briefed by the CEO of the shrine board about the status of the ongoing works, the spokesperson said.