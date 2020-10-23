Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merit only criteria for getting job in UP: Adityanath

Asserting that merit is the only criteria for getting jobs in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said fairness and transparency in recruitment remains the hallmark of his government, according to a statement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:33 IST
Merit only criteria for getting job in UP: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that merit is the only criteria for getting jobs in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said fairness and transparency in recruitment remains the hallmark of his government, according to a statement. "There is no scope left for any irregularity in the recruitment process in the state. Even if some corruption is found in the process, the jail is the only destination for the guilty," the CM said during a virtual address during the distribution of appointment letters among newly appointed assistant teachers.

The CM also alleged that corruption prevailed in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) during the previous regime when appointments were made "only on the basis of caste and religion", according to the statement. The CM also claimed of giving jobs to around 3.5 lakh youth. The CM talked to some of newly appointed assistant teachers.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the regularisation of educational sessions, exams and results on time and exams without copying have been some of the achievements of the present government in the field of secondary and higher education.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reopening of schools: Rajasthan govt to decide on Saturday, say sources

The Rajasthan government will take a decision regarding reopening of schools in the state on Saturday, official sources said. The standard operating procedure SOP for the reopening of schools has been prepared and was discussed by CM Ashok ...

Arrest warrant against Pak cleric for solemnising minor Christian girl's marriage

A Pakistani court has issued bailable arrest warrant against a cleric who allegedly solemnised the marriage of a minor Christian girl with a Muslim boy after she was abducted and converted to Islam. Although cases of forcible conversion of ...

Study uncovers mystery behind decline of star formation rate after its peak 8-10 billion years ago

The decline in the star formation activity, which peaked 8-10 billion years ago, was due to exhaustion of atomic hydrogen, the primary element in creation of a celestial body, researchers have found. A team of astronomers from the Nationa...

U.S., Sudan press for amicable solution over Ethiopia dam dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Friday called for an agreement to be reached over the dam dispute with Ethiopia and Egypt.We hope to reach an amicable solution soon, Hamdok said, speaking by phone w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020