IIM-Bangalore programme among top 100 in global list

The programme aims to prepare the participants to manage greater responsibilities as business leaders, it said. Among the parameters that the ranking is focused on, PGPEM has scored well in categories such as salary increase, career progression, aims achieved, women-on-board, and corporate social responsibility, it said. Professor Abhoy K Ojha, Dean (Programmes), IIM-B, was quoted as saying in the release that the PGPEM is designed to help working professionals stay ahead.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The postgraduate programme in enterprise management (PGPEM), offered by the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B), has been ranked in the top 100 in the Financial Times (FT) EMBA 2020 ranking. Participating for the first time in this ranking, the programme has taken the second position in India, the IIM-B said in a press release.

The PGPEM at IIM-B is a weekend MBA programme designed for working mid-level and senior executives with a minimum of four years of work experience after graduation, the release said. The programme aims to prepare the participants to manage greater responsibilities as business leaders, it said.

Among the parameters that the ranking is focused on, PGPEM has scored well in categories such as salary increase, career progression, aims achieved, women-on-board, and corporate social responsibility, it said. Professor Abhoy K Ojha, Dean (Programmes), IIM-B, was quoted as saying in the release that the PGPEM is designed to help working professionals stay ahead.

