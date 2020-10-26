Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM allays fears of some political parties on 10 pc reservation in govt jobs for financially backward

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday allayed the concerns of a section of political parties, including the Muslim League, over the new reservation provision for the financially backward section in the general category and said the new law does not undermine the benefit enjoyed by any existing category.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:03 IST
CM allays fears of some political parties on 10 pc reservation in govt jobs for financially backward
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday allayed the concerns of a section of political parties, including the Muslim League, over the new reservation provision for the financially backward section in the general category and said the new law does not undermine the benefit enjoyed by any existing category. The state cabinet had on October 21 decided to amend the reservation provisions in the Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules to implement 10 per cent reservation in government jobs for the financially backward section in the general category.

He alleged that the RSS was trying to subvert the reservation meant to uplift the socially backward sections of the population. "The LDF stands by the policy of maintaining the present level of reservation in government posts for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and the educationally and socially backward sections," Vijayan told reporters here.

He said while ensuring that each community gets the full reservation benefit it deserves, 10 per cent reservation should be made for the poor in the general category. Vijayan said a constitutional amendment was required and political parties in India, including the Congress and the Left, had supported the Bill in Parliament.

"The law was passed by 323 out of the 326 members present. That law is now being implemented in Kerala and has nationwide implications. Those who are leading the agitation against the government in the name of this need to embrace this reality," Vijayan said.

He reiterated that the law does not undermine the reservation of any existing category. On January 7, 2019, the Union Council of Ministers had approved 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker section in the general category.

Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders on Sunday held discussions with community leaders, including the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), seeking support for their scheduled protest on October 28 at Ernakulam. The IUML had in 2019 criticised the Centres decision to implement 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections in the general category and termed it as unconstitutional and a violation of the basic principles of reservation.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had on Wednesday decided the criteria for reservation after considering the recommendations of a two-member commission headed by retired Judge K Sasidharan Nair and member Advocate K Rajagopalan Nair. "The eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of the income of the family and their financial backwardness," a state government release had said.

Currently, 50 per cent reservation is set aside for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP issues vision document for MC polls in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan BJP on Sunday issued a vision document for the municipal corporation polls, promising smart traffic management and relief in urban development tax.The elections to six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will be...

Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 bln IPO

Ant Group Co Ltd is poised to raise up to 34.4 billion in the worlds largest stock market debut as investors rush to buy into the fast-growing Chinese fintech giant despite risks of greater scrutiny at home and abroad. The dual listing, a f...

Spain's COVID-19 state of emergency faces backlash

The Spanish government faced a backlash on Monday over its plans to put the country, one of Europes worst COVID-19 hotspots, under a state of emergency for six months. Opposition parties said that was too long, epidemiologists said the move...

Under Trump, US no longer leads world on refugee protections

For decades, America led the world in humanitarian policies by creating a sanctuary for the oppressed, admitting more refugees annually than all other countries combined. That reputation eroded during Donald Trumps presidency as he cut the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020