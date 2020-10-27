Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnia detains two Serb ex-soldiers over wartime killing of 78 Bosniaks

A quarter of a century after the U.S.-sponsored Dayton peace accords ended the war among Bosnian Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks in which about 100,000 people were killed, many war criminals are still at large in the ethnically divided country. Unčanin Boško, 51, and Despot Dragan, 56, are accused of violating the provisions of the Geneva conventions on the protection of civilians during wartime and of crimes against humanity, the prosecutor's office said.

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:49 IST
Bosnia detains two Serb ex-soldiers over wartime killing of 78 Bosniaks
Image Credit: Pxhere Image Credit: Representative Image

Bosnian police on Tuesday detained two Serb ex-soldiers accused of taking part in the murder of at least 78 Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim) civilians early in the Bosnian war of the 1990s, the state prosecution said in a statement. A quarter of a century after the U.S.-sponsored Dayton peace accords ended the war among Bosnian Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks in which about 100,000 people were killed, many war criminals are still at large in the ethnically divided country.

Unčanin Boško, 51, and Despot Dragan, 56, are accused of violating the provisions of the Geneva conventions on the protection of civilians during wartime and of crimes against humanity, the prosecutor's office said. They were detained in the northwestern city of Banja Luka.

The two former Bosnian Serb army soldiers are suspected of driving the Bosniak civilians out of a school in the western village of Velagici in which they were detained, lining them up and, firing from automatic rifles with other soldiers, killing at least 78, the statement said. The victims' bodies were transported by trucks and buried in a mass grave from which they were exhumed in 1996.

The 1992-1995 Bosnian war was marked by the persecution and killing of Croats and Bosniaks from territories the Bosnian Serbs had mapped out for their exclusively Serb state. The Croat and Bosniak-dominated armies also committed crimes in the war in which all three parties fought each other at different times.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

In Armenia, war refugees sleep rough in the diamonds

In a factory where diamonds are cut, Anna Osipyan and her two grandchildren found something even more precious after fleeing their homes in the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh shelter from the regions worst fighting in almost 30 yea...

Intensive irrigation in India enhances deadly 'moist heat stress', study finds

Intensive irrigation in India is increasing atmospheric moisture levels and enhancing potentially deadly extreme heat stress conditions where peoples bodies do not cool down easily, a new study says. The research, published in the journal N...

Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307 cr in Sep quarter

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscalThe companys total ...

Maha: Leopard enters residential area near Nashik; attacks cop

A leopard attacked a policeman after it entered a residential area in Vihitgaon on the outskirts of Nashik city in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The leopard was first spotted by one of the residents in the locality at around 7.30...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020