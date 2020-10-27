IPL Scoreboard: DC vs SRH

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, here on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: D Warner c Patel b Ashwin 66 W Saha c Iter b Nortze 87 M Pandey not out 44 K Williamson not out 11 Extras (LB-7, WD-4) 11 Total (For 2 wickets in 20 overs) 219 Fall of wickets: 1-107, 2-170

Bowling: A Nortje 4-0-37-1, K Rabada 4-0-54-0, R Ashwin 3-0-35-1, A Patel 4-0-36-0, T Deshpande 3-0-35-0, M Stoinis 2-0-15-0.