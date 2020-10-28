Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Clear blockade immediately': JNU administration warns students

She also slammed the JNU administration for serving the notice to JNUSU member Mohammed Danish who has been hospitalised after suffering from dengue. "The office of the Chief Proctor has taken cognizance of the illegal occupation of the road immediately inside the University North Gate as reported by the JNU Security Department on 17/10/2020...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:45 IST
'Clear blockade immediately': JNU administration warns students
JNU Image Credit: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has issued a notice to students union president Aishe Ghosh and two others asking them to immediately clear the blockade on a road inside the university's North Gate, failing which "strict action" will be taken against them. The JNU students union has been on an indefinite sit-in at the university's gate since October 17, demanding time extension to research scholars for submission and a provision to conduct the end-semester examination for graduate and post-graduate students who couldn't attend their last semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The notice alleged that the "illegal occupation" of the space, the main road meant for vehicular and human movement, has been causing grave inconvenience to the residents, visitors and other commuters of the university. Ghosh said that the JNUSU will "continue its protest and intensify its struggle". She also slammed the JNU administration for serving the notice to JNUSU member Mohammed Danish who has been hospitalised after suffering from dengue.

"The office of the Chief Proctor has taken cognizance of the illegal occupation of the road immediately inside the University North Gate as reported by the JNU Security Department on 17/10/2020... Md. Danish along with a group of students, have blocked the road, erected a tent, and drawn electric connection from the control room of JNU security to the tent," read the notice issued to Danish. The notice also alleged that the act is in clear violation of the Supreme Court judgement against the illegal occupation of public space and also flouts several clauses "governing the rules of the discipline and proper conduct of the schools of the University".

The Supreme Court, in its recent order passed on a batch of petitions against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, has ruled that public places cannot be occupied indefinitely for protests, which must be carried out in designated areas alone. In a Facebook post, Ghosh said, "See the shameless attitude of the JNU Administration. Comrade Danish is suffering from Dengue, and due to deteriorating health, he has been admitted today to Safdargunj Hospital. "The JNU administration did not even bother to care about a student but sent security to the Hospital to serve notice to Comrade Danish while he is on hospital bed to withdraw the protest happening at North Gate!," The varsity recently announced the reopening of campus in a phased manner from November 2, for the scholars requiring laboratory access and project staff members.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to allocate over 1 bln euros for COVID-19 vaccine

Spain will set aside 1.01 billion euros 1.19 billion for coronavirus vaccines next year, the government said on Wednesday at a presentation of the 2021 budget bill.The minority government still needs to gain parliamentary support to pass th...

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs MI

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings Josh Philippe st de Kock b Chahar 33 Devdutt Padikkal c Boult b Bumrah 74 Virat Kohli...

Tejashwi thanks voters for supporting RJD in first phase of Bihar Assembly polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday evening thanked voters for turning out to vote in large numbers during the first phase of the elections, thereby supporting him in his endeavour to create a new Bihar. Thank you Bi...

Court to hear on Thursday bail plea of 3 arrested on their way to Hathras

A district court has deferred till Thursday the hearing on the bail plea of one of the four people booked on sedition and other charges after they were arrested while on their way to Hathras. Additional District Judge Amr Singh orde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020