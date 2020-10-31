Left Menu
President, VP, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

The top dignitaries paid their tributes to the first home minister of independent India at his statue located at Patel Chowk here. Later, Shah also administered the "National Unity Day" pledge to government officials, security personnel and others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 09:29 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday, which is observed as the "National Unity Day" . The top dignitaries paid their tributes to the first home minister of independent India at his statue located at Patel Chowk here.

Later, Shah also administered the "National Unity Day" pledge to government officials, security personnel, and others. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and New Delhi MP Meenakashi Lekhi were also present on the occasion.

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, Shah said Patel's bold leadership, devotion and patriotism will always guide the nation. The Centre observes October 31 across the country as a day to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" or "National Unity Day" to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary.

The Narendra Modi government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" since 2014. Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat's Nadiad.

He is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India. As part of Patel's birth anniversary celebrations, various programs are being organized across the country, recalling his contribution to the unification of India.

Prime Minister Modi is attending a special function in Gujarat's Kevadia, where a giant statue of Patel is located.

