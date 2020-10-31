Goa IIT: Such projects important for transformation, says Rane

Left Menu
Some days after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met villagers in Sattari who are opposed to the setting up of an IIT in the area, his cabinet colleague Vishawajit Rane said sentiments of the people as well as infrastructure projects are equally important.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Some days after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met villagers in Sattari who are opposed to the setting up of an IIT in the area, his cabinet colleague Vishawajit Rane said sentiments of the people as well as infrastructure projects are equally important. The Indian Institute of Technology is planned in Melualim village, which is part of Rane's Valpoi Assembly seat.

In a statement, Rane said, "As far as I am concerned, people's sentiments are most important but we have to also stand for certain values and certain infrastructure projects which will transform the constituency. Infrastructure projects are very much required for Sattari's development." He said he totally supported the project as it was not possible to "transform Goa" without educational hubs and deemed universities. The villagers have raised apprehensions about land acquisition for the IIT project and the CM had met them recently to allay fears.

