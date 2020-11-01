Left Menu
Development News Edition

China begins world's biggest census drive to count its population

China on Sunday started the world’s biggest exercise of population count, conducted once in a decade, to document demographic changes in the most populous country.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 01-11-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 20:02 IST
China begins world's biggest census drive to count its population

China on Sunday started the world’s biggest exercise of population count, conducted once in a decade, to document demographic changes in the most populous country. About seven million census takers began door-to-door survey for the seventh census in the country to account for China’s population stated to be 1.37 billion in the last census exercise ten years ago. Carrying out the census is critical to understand the population size, structure and distribution, Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said during a video conference to promote the national census.

The census collects data, including name, ID number, gender, marital status, education, and profession of Chinese citizens, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. China has been conducting a national population census every 10 years since the 1990s. The exercise was expected to provide the size of its ageing population.

In March last year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told the media that China’s population aged above 60 years increased to 420 million and that of children over six years to 100 million putting heavy pressure on nursing services and day care centres. After implementing the decades-old one child policy, China is facing a demographic crisis with a rapidly ageing population. China has permitted people to have second child since 2016.

China currently has 250 million people above 60 years and 170 million above 65 years, Li said during his annual press conference last March..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Beaches in Kochi reopened for public

After seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kochis beaches were reopened for the public on Sunday.Visuals from the citys beaches showed a few people taking rounds around the beach.Kerala currently has 91,297 active COVID-19 ...

Myanmar reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Yangon Myanmar, November 1 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 699 more COVID-19 confirmed cases on Sunday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The newly confirmed cases brought the number of infection cases of COVID-19 ...

Ten dead, three missing as 2020's strongest typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the worlds strongest typhoon this year, barrelled through the south of the Philippines main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed. More than ...

Cash, liquor & drugs seized from two bypoll constituencies in Nagaland

Cash, liquor and drugs valued at over Rs 13 lakh have been seized from two Assembly constituencies in Nagaland where bye-elections will be held on November 3, an election official said on Sunday. The seizures were made by the Flying Squad T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020